P-Valley season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The story of Ms. Mississippi

As we get ourselves prepared for P-Valley season 2 episode 5 next weekend on Starz, there’s a LOT of big storytelling ahead. In particular, we mean that for everyone out there who loves the Miss Mississippi and is interested in seeing a little bit more of her.

We can go ahead and tell you now that the title for this episode is “White Knights.” The synopsis here is pretty darn short, but maybe it doesn’t need to be substantially more than what it is: “The history of Mississippi.”

If you saw the promo already for what’s coming up next, then you’ve got a reasonably good sense of what we’re going to see unfold. We’re excited to get more into what makes this character tick and stand out from the rest of the pack. Also, there’s a lot of really difficult, painful stuff you’re going to see as she is manipulated, guilted, and struggling with the state of her life. These are some of the stories we appreciate the show tackling at this time, given that there’s a lot that can be gained by spending time with each individual person. We just tend to think that it makes the ensemble that much stronger.

Season 1 was fantastic, but we’re already seeing that season 2 is going broader and even more ambitious in scope. We’ve seen some of that already with the show addressing the global health crisis and the social-justice movements across America; we tend to believe that it is only going to continue being a huge focal point of the storytelling the rest of the way, and we’re excited to get a little bit further into that.

