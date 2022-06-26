Duncanville season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at Fox?

Following today’s season 3 finale, can you expect a Duncanville season 4 renewal over at Fox? Or, are we officially at the end of the road?

For the time being, what we can say is that there isn’t all that much in the way of good or bad news. The show doesn’t have an official renewal as of right now and with that, all we can say is that this could go either way. It’s going to be up to the folks at the network to figure out what they want to do here.

Based on where things stand right now, though, we can’t say that we are 100% optimistic about anything insofar as the future goes. This is a show that barely averaged a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and also drew just over 500,000 live viewers a week. These are not great numbers, especially when you look at it in contrast to how the rest of Fox’s animation domination lineup also fares. Dare we say that these are not altogether dominating numbers at all.

Couple this here with a reminder that Fox often renews their animated shows super-early to make sure there is plenty of time for them to be properly produced — there are a lot of tangible reasons for concern here at the moment. Last year, the show got a renewal for season 3 all the way back in April and now, there’s not all that much info out there.

If there is one sign of hope…

A lot of animated series are more cost-effective than live-action, especially in this era of the global health crisis. A lot of work can be done remotely, and Fox is certainly more supportive of this particular type of programming than most. It may not save Duncanville, but they will likely keep a number of other shows on the air for a long time.

