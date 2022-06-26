The Equalizer season 3: How many episodes should we expect?

We’re absolutely thrilled to know that The Equalizer season 3 is going to be coming to CBS this fall — not only that, but we have a premiere date! Come Sunday, October 2, you’re hopefully going to see how Robyn McCall handles that dramatic capture that we saw at the end of season 2.

Given that the premiere date is a little bit earlier this fall than what we saw back in 2021, it does pose an interesting question: Could we be getting more episodes this time around? Or, are we still going to be hovering around the 18 mark?

For the time being, we don’t want to get overly ambitious here and assume that we’re going to be getting more than 18. Given that this is what we had last time, the cast and crew are already used to this. However, it certainly makes sense to do more for a couple of reasons.

Take, for example, the fact that NCIS: Los Angeles (which also airs on Sundays) will probably be doing at least 20 episodes, and it would make sense to match up these two shows in terms of episode count. Meanwhile, the same could be said for new drama East New York depending on how it fares in the ratings. Given how successful The Equalizer is in the ratings, it also makes sense to do as many as you can! That may especially be the case now that the global health crisis is starting to move into more of a safer place.

Ultimately, this is just one of those things that we’ll have to wait and see on. The Equalizer, like many other shows, could have its episode count adjusted during its run. This happens rather frequently on network TV with shows that are procedural in nature.

