Is The Time Traveler’s Wife new tonight over on HBO? It’s clear there is a lot more story to tell here — Clare and Henry’s journey can’t be over just yet!

Well, here is where we do come bearing some bad news: The story is over on the network, at least for the time being. Last week served as the season 1 finale, and this was executive producer Steven Moffat choosing to end things on a reasonably high note with the wedding. However, the show did hint at some darker times ahead, especially when it comes to Henry’s death at an early age and also a devastating secret he will keep from his wife. Will we get a chance to see a lot of this explored?

Anyone who is familiar with the source material for this show knows already that we’re far from the end of this story right now, and there is a lot more that is coming up the rest of the way. The question just becomes whether or not HBO will renew The Time Traveler’s Wife for a season 2. Because the majority of viewers for a show like this choose to either stream it or watch it after the fact, it’s incredibly hard to gauge the ratings here. With that being said, there is value in allowing Moffat, Rose Leslie, and Theo James to finish this story. You don’t have to make that big of a commitment to the future here! This is more or less a limited series, even if it breaks the typical mold by having more than one season. Moffat has already said he doesn’t intend to go beyond the books, so why not just let them finish what they started?

Hopefully, there is going to be renewal news coming out soon and with that, we’ll be able to see more of this story at some point in 2023.

