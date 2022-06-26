P-Valley season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The strains of the job

Next week on Starz you’re going to have a chance to check out P-Valley season 2 episode 5 … so are you curious in advance as to where the story is going to go?

In terms of coverage of major events, the show has made it to the point in the 2020 timeline where it will be looking at the social justice movements that went on in that summer following more incidents of horrific police brutality and death. Even if The Pynk is located far away from Minnesota, there are still moments that will resonate with many of these character. We’ve seen this show demonstrate this season already how large-scale events impact every single character, and that is going to remain a central part of the narrative here.

As for what else you’re going to see, you will see some of the stresses that can be put on these performers, especially at a time where there are fewer ways to make ends meet. Near-constant performances can put food on the table, but what is the cost? What’s the toll of not being able to put food on the table? That is something that will play out, along with a number of other hardships. The state of The Pynk itself also remains in question, after there is one hurdle after another popping up.

The craziest thing is simply how much of this story there is to go. We’ve seen a lot of heartache so far, but the truth remains that there’s a good bit more coming — hopefully with a few triumphant moments mixed in. A lot of these characters deserve a little of that and then some.

