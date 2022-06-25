Only Murders in the Building season 2: Prepare for a killer reveal…

Entering Only Murders in the Building season 2, it is a foregone conclusion that you will learn who killed Bunny. This is, after all, the primary point of the story!

With that being said, you can only hope that the journey to the big reveal is all sorts of surprising, and it does feel like that is something that the writers were able to pull off this time around.

Have you seen our preview discussion as of yet for Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap, star Selena Gomez notes that she was “shocked” by the reveal that transpired at the end of season 2 when she first learned about it … and that is exactly what you want from a story like this. Any time that you have a story that full of twists and turns, you have to hope that you can keep viewers guessing. However, at the same time, you also need to have the big reveal at the end make a good bit of sense. That’s where things become somewhat of a delicate balancing act.

Gomez’s co-star Steve Martin made it clear that tonally, there is a constant balance between mystery and humor in everything that is coming up:

“It’s always difficult to balance [everything] because you’re in a serious crime story, and then you wonder how big the comedy can get … And hopefully the editors and director guide you to the right degree of performance.”

