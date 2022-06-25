Westworld season 4 episode 1 spoilers: Meaning of ‘The Auguries’

In just over 24 hours, Westworld season 4 episode 1 is finally going to arrive on HBO! We know that it’s been an incredibly long wait to get this show back on the air, and of course we 100% hope that it is worthwhile.

So what do we know about it? At the moment, unfortunately not that much. The network has not released a synopsis at all for the episode, though we know it carries with it the title of “The Auguries.” What’s the meaning behind that? Well, it could be a practice of observing omens. This is something that has existed for centuries, dating all the way back (at least) to Ancient Rome where the behavior of birds would be frequently observed. It’s a reminder of some underlying darkness that could exist within this story, which may at first feel very different from the first few seasons.

If you look above, you can see one of the first photos for the upcoming season focusing heavily on Evan Rachel Wood. Who is she playing? She is a writer named Christina living in a big city, one that appears on the surface similar to New York. She’s got a roommate played by Ariana DeBose, and she may have a love interest played by James Marsden, someone else known for playing a different character in the past. (Above, you can see a photo of Wood from this episode.)

This is the simple foundation for what lies ahead — and of course, this is the only foundation that we’ve got at the moment. We feel like as time goes by, we’re going to be able to learn a little bit more about where things stand.

