Westworld season 4 trailer teases Evan Rachel Wood’s character ‘Christina’

With the premiere of Westworld season 4 coming to HBO a little bit later this month, it only makes sense that we get a new trailer, right? This show has been off the air for years and with that in mind, we’ve been SO curious to learn more about what the central narrative will be. Or, which character will Evan Rachel Wood will play?

What do we know so far? Not that much, other than that her character’s name is Christina and that she’s a writer. This is far and away different from who Dolores was during the earlier seasons of the show, and that is probably what makes this so exciting for her! We still believe that there’s some sort of secret connection between the two, and that’s mostly due to the fact that this show isn’t going to cast the same performer for two different roles for no reason.

We’ll also be honest in saying that in the past, we’ve felt like that this show really needed to make season 4 accessible … so much for that. Despite this trailer being more than two minutes long, it is so twisted that you can watch it many times over and STILL wonder what in the world is going on. The Man in Black is still involved here somehow and beyond just that, it feels like the stakes remain high for everyone across these multiple worlds.

Alas, this trailer doesn’t offer much clarity as to who Ariana DeBose will play, and she has to be one of the better things that Westworld is offering entering the new season. Remember that she is not only a recent Oscar winner for West Side Story, but she also recently hosted the Tony Awards!

