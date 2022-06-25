Game of Thrones: Will Gwendoline Christie return for Jon Snow spin-off?

The Game of Thrones universe has been substantially more exciting over the past week-plus thanks to talk around a Jon Snow spin-off. Not only is Kit Harington now attached to star in the prospective HBO series, but he is also responsible for crafting the central idea behind it. George R.R. Martin has already given it a stamp of approval, and it sounds like one of his former co-stars in Emilia Clarke has heard about the idea, as well. (Alas, it’s pretty impossible for her to appear.)

Now, we’ve got some other discussion on the subject from Gwendoline Christie — is it possible she will come back as Brienne?

In a new interview with Collider, Christie did make it clear that she is intrigued about the idea of a Jon Snow spin-off, though she stops short of saying that she would actually appear:

“I really love that character too. I will never stop being grateful for the opportunity to play her. I really won’t. That was really the opportunity of a lifetime. It was incredible. I adored the character, and it came about at a time in my life as my development of what I wanted to do artistically was to express something about the experience that I’d had in life that felt quite niche, but simultaneously was about the very human and relatable experience of being an outsider. I also felt like we hadn’t seen a woman like that on television, or very much in entertainment, before. What I loved about Brienne was that she was able to overcome her circumstances and often triumph. The idea of that marginalized person triumphing was glorious. I love the sound of the Jon Snow spinoff. I really do. I loved watching the show too. It’s very surprising to feel this wave of interest that people are still so invested and that the love is still so real. I think many people feel that they would love to see that story continue. I am hugely invested in playing very different parts now and being pushed and becoming a better actor, developing as an actor, and working with auteurs. There are so many directors I would love to work with, and I want to create different kinds of work. That is my focus. However, I will never stop loving Brienne of Tarth, and I will never stop being interested by her.”

We know that Brienne is still alive at the end of Game of Thrones. However, she’s far removed from where Jon is Beyond the Wall. We do think Christie is occupied with other projects right now, but if the story was right, we do think there’s a reasonably good chance she could come back. (Of course, we’d love a Brienne series that is more about her, since she’s one of the purest and most heroic people in this entire universe.)

