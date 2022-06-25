Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What is the ideal window for HBO?

If you didn’t know the news already, there’s a chance Euphoria season 3 won’t premiere on HBO until 2024. Given that Zendaya herself liked a tweet suggesting as much, we’re moving forward with that assumption.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s get to asking another big question: When is the ideal time for season 3 to actually launch? We tend to think that the premium-cable network may already be looking at this, even though production has not started and probably will not at any point this year.

Given how successful season 2 was airing in January, we tend to think that for them, a January 2024 date would probably be ideal. That gives the cast and crew plenty of time to film, and we know already the show can get huge viewership in this window. It wasn’t deterred at all by sporting events or anything else that aired around that time, let alone the Winter Olympics when they turned up in February. This also gives HBO time to air a lot of the other shows they are currently planning, which includes of course House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, True Detective, Perry Mason, The Nevers, and eventually another season of Succession. There are also a lot of comedies that are coming back, plus other series that have not been announced as of yet.

We don’t think it benefits HBO much to wait much longer than this, unless of course Euphoria is not ready by January 2024. You want people to still be talking about the show, especially since this is a younger audience than a lot of their other hits. This demographic does tend to move on towards other things a little bit faster than viewers in their thirties or forties.

