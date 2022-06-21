Euphoria season 3: How much does Sydney Sweeney know?

We know that Euphoria season 3 is going to be coming to HBO eventually, but it does seem like we’re going to be waiting for some time. How long? Think well over a year! Much of the cast has some other projects in the meantime, and that includes Cassie herself in Sydney Sweeney.

At the moment, Sweeney is coming off of a breakout season 2 for her character, and she’s following that up with movie roles and other projects. It’s fair to say there’s more of Cassie’s story to come, but how much does the actress really know about it?

Speaking to TV Insider, the actress had this to say when asked whether or not she learns a lot about her storyline in advance:

Oh, that’s definitely more a Sam [Levinson] question. He will give us tidbits of what he’s thinking, but until he fully sits down and puts his mind to writing it all, we don’t know until he’s done.

At this point, it’s unclear just how far Levinson is into the writing for season 3, but we’d be shocked if production is actually underway until 2023. We’re still crossing our fingers in general that we see new dimensions to some of these people, and that Cassie can find both peace and a relationship that isn’t as emotionally damaging. This show is about pitfalls of high school and being young; unfortunately, getting over-invested in bad relationships can be a significant part of that.

Also, will any of these characters be happy at the end of the show? There’s just so much chaos surrounding them at all times that they may never be able to get a clear view of the future amidst the haze.

What do you think we’re going to see for Cassie moving into Euphoria season 3?

