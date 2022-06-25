The Bachelorette: Where is the trailer for Gabby & Rachel’s season?

We know that The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel is premiering two weeks from Monday. Isn’t that exciting?

Yet, we’re also in a really interesting spot at this point given that for some reason, there’s still not that much information out there about it. Sure, we’ve seen a few tiny clips and intros to some of the guys, but where is the trailer featuring the drama and romance? You know … the things that we really do like about this show much of the time.

Our feeling is that this trailer is of course coming, and you could be seeing it in a matter of just the next few days. It makes zero sense for ABC to wait until closer to premiere night, since you don’t build up any buzz that way. There’s also more reason than ever to market this season since it’s SO different from any other we’ve seen in recent memory! We’re talking here about a season that features two leads from start to finish, and there are questions aplenty regarding 1) how it works and 2) what it will look like from start to finish. There’s going to be a lot more story to follow, so how dates are arranged should prove to be very-much interesting.

We’re sure that a trailer, when it comes out, will answer some of those questions — but in broad strokes, we doubt this season will be that different. The tone should be the same, and there’s already reporting out there that the show’s producers do not want the two leads to be pitted against each other. That’s good, given our instinct is to often assume the opposite out of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see from Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







