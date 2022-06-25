Evil season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A Sister Andrea spotlight?

Evil season 3 episode 3 is slated to premiere on Paramount+ come midnight — so just how crazy is this one going to be?

Well, for whatever reason, the streaming service has been pretty coy about it, save for the title being “The Demon of Sex.” Maybe the point is to be coy about it since your jaw will be on the ground more that way! We can at least present one interesting little tease of what is coming, and it is courtesy of executive producer Robert King. In a post on Twitter, he made it clear that both demons and sex are, in fact, a big part of this story. Meanwhile, he also threw Sister Andrea in there … really? He concluded by saying “we think you will like it or at least be appalled by it,” which also would’ve been a great teaser for this past episode of The Boys.

Now that Evil is on Paramount+, we do think that the show is being as unafraid as possible when it comes to taking on these sort of big topics. They’re not going to want to shy away from controversy, or taking on not just evils, but also the perception of evil. That is something that varies heavily depending on your culture, your background, or even your age! David and Kristen are really just the vessels to explore and investigate a lot of this stuff.

We know that we could say this for almost every episode, but prepare for anything with this weekend’s installment. This is also justifying already the promotion of Andrea Martin to series regular, which was made earlier this year. Clearly, this is a character Robert and Michelle King wanted to explore further.

