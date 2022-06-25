Hightown season 3 premiere date hopes: The most likely window

If you’re finding yourselves continuously curious about a possible Hightown season 3 premiere date, you are not alone. This is one of the most underrated dramas on TV, and we already have a feeling that entering season 4, a lot of other great stuff is going to be brought to the table. We’re already thinking in terms of surprising twists and (potentially) some real growth for Jackie as a character. She’s gone through so many highs, lows, and betrayals and we just want something more for her.

Unfortunately, we know we probably won’t be seeing any of this for at least the next several months. Given that production on this season only recently kicked off, we have a really tough time imagining that it’s going to be coming back at any point this calendar year. Given Starz’s busy lineup this winter (which could include Outlander plus more of the Power universe), we’re not altogether sure it comes out then either.

From where we are sitting right now, the most likely window for this show is that it comes out in the spring of 2023. We don’t think that the network will try to rush it along, since finding the right spot to air the show is really more important than just about anything.

In the interim, what they really need to find a way to convince more people to watch. Hightown is one of those crime dramas that should really appeal to a larger audience, whether it be its fantastic setting, great cast, or series of shocking twists. It also presents addiction in a way that is both harrowing and realistic. If it can find more of a platform, we do think it can increase its viewership entering season 3 … though doing that is always easier said than done.

Once there is more news to report when it comes to Hightown season 3, rest assured that we’ll have it for you over here. We know that there is a lot of good stuff to look forward to still.

What do you most want to see on Hightown season 3 when it arrives on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







