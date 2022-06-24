Westworld season 4 premiere spoilers: New hints towards mystery roles

Westworld season 4 is undoubtedly a pretty hard show to promote, and it seems like there is an easy reason for that. After all, how much can you really push a product when nobody knows that much about it? The cast and crew are sworn to the utmost secrecy, and with that in mind, we have to take whatever characters hints that are out there when we can.

Ultimately, this brings us to a great deal of what we have to talk about today, especially when it comes to setting up some of the core roles at the heart of the story. Note that the following intel comes courtesy of a new Entertainment Weekly report.

Evan Rachel Wood – Even though she’s not coming back as Dolores, it’s been known for a while that the actress would be making a return as Christina, a writer desperate to make things big. She’s going to be in a city that looks like New York … but is it really?

Ariana DeBose – For a long time, there have been questions as to who the Oscar winner would be portraying on this season, and all we can still say is that she is a roommate of Christina.

James Marsden – Is he back as Teddy, or someone who just so happens to look like Teddy? Either way, he will be involved romantically with Christina to some degree.

The one thing that gets stuck in our mind in thinking about all of this is that clearly, the world of Westworld doesn’t do things based solely on coincidences. There has to be intention behind some actors taking on multiple roles, and we assume that more will be available on that come Sunday night.

