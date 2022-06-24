The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Another sign of a long wait

If you are hoping for The Morning Show season 3 to announce a premiere date soon, prepare to be pretty disappointed.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, production has not started up as of yet for the latest season of the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series. We know that there is a new showrunner on board, and also that most of the key players involved are being pretty darn secretive on the subject of what lies ahead. We don’t really expect that to change in the immediate future.

Given that there is no news on the start of production, it feels like the earliest we could expect season 3 to premiere is the first half of 2023, and the reality here is that it could be even longer than that. There are a ton of different factors that could be considered here into what Apple decides, including when filming concludes, finding the right place to maximize viewership, and also making sure there’s enough time for a proper rollout. We’re pretty hopeful it’ll at least be out there at some point next year.

The one thing that we can say about season 3 is that there are going to be some large themes at the center of the story again, but nobody is out to mimic what we saw in season 2, which leaned heavily into the global health crisis. We’re expecting things to be somewhat topical for Alex and Bradley, but also character-focused as these two women figure out what is next for their careers … and also if it is possible for them to have some sort of semblance of a private life as well.

