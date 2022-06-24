Stranger Things spin-off: Duffer Brothers dive into early plans

It’s been known for at least a little while that there is a potential Stranger Things spin-off in the works. With that being said, we hope that you’re ready to wait for a LONG time in order to see it. There’s no evidence that this is something that anyone wants to rush into, especially since there’s still another season beyond this current one. (Also, let’s not forget that the final episodes of season 4 are poised to arrive in one week.)

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So when are things going to get seriously off the ground with this show? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Ross Duffer noted that nobody is looking to move too quickly on this at all. They are “probably” going to wait to get too deep until they are wrapping up post-production for the fifth and final season:

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel … I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt Duffer, meanwhile, confirmed something that we’ve heard for a while: This spin-off is going to take a lot of people by surprise, including some over at Netflix. It’s not going to be an idea everyone thinks about immediately, which could be a great thing even if it yields a TON of questions right now.

The truth is, it’s possible that this spin-off launches more out of something in season 5; with that, it makes it almost impossible to predict anything altogether accurately at this point. A little bit of patience is going to be required and when the dust settles, we’re okay with that so long as Stranger Things itself ends in a particularly exciting manner.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to Stranger Things right now

What do you want to see in terms of a Stranger Things spin-off right now?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do that, come back for even more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







