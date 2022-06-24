Now and Then season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big finale over on Apple TV+, can you expect a Now and Then season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

If you’re coming into this piece with questions aplenty on this subject we more than understand, and here is what we can tell you at present: Nothing is 100% for the time being. The streaming service has not announced anything one way or another, but there is still a glimmer of hope that something more will be coming. (How can you end the show after a cliffhanger like this?) Without giving anything major away, the success of the finale comes from how the network both tied together some loose ends, while also leaving the door very-much open to explore some other stuff down the road.

One of the things we know in general is that there are a lot of components that go into whether a show is renewed or not. It begins with how many people watched the show in its totality, but even more how many people saw the finale. That’s where Apple can really determine if there’s going to be a market for something more here coming up down the line. We hope that there is! However, we’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

Provided that a season 2 renewal DOES get announced at some point over the next couple of months, we’re pretty confident that a season 2 for Now and Then could come in 2023. That would be a way to ensure you better retain viewers, though there’s also no hard-and-fast timetable on when something like this has to happen. It’s mostly about getting the story together and from there, when it is the right time to have it back on the air.

