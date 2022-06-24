How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere date hopes; who’s returning?

If you’re like us, you’ve been curious for some time to see How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere on Hulu. Is that going to happen anytime soon?

Well, the regrettable news for the time being is that there is no firm premiere date, even if we’re hoping for something to surface over the next couple of months. We know at least that some work is being done on the show already, so that gives us some hope that we could see something more later this year. Season 2 has a larger episode order, so we wouldn’t be shocked if Hulu goes with a split-season format that gives us some stories followed by a break before bringing it back for more.

For those now wanting some sort of larger story update, we can confirm that Ashley Reyes will be back as Hannah! That’s something we’ve been concerned about ever since she booked a full-time role over on The CW’s Walker. The actress confirmed the news to TVLine, where she had the following to say:

I will be back, yes! [Hannah and Sid] just got married, so I’ll still be a wedded woman, doing some long-distance relationshipping.”

Is Hannah going to be around still long-term? We do have our concerns over that given Reyes’ other gig; also, we don’t want to forget that the premise of this show dictates that Sophie finds the father eventually, and we’re so early that we can’t 100% rule out Sid as a candidate. This relationship may not be destined to last, but we’ll see where things go over time. For now, we’re just happy to go along for the ride, and encourage a lot of people to do the same. The show’s really fun! We do understand the concerns some may have because of the original…

