The Chi season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Q is back! What’s next?

As we prepare ourselves for The Chi season 5 episode 2 on Showtime next weekend, one thing is clear: We’re in for a really chaotic season. How else do you explain that after the end of the premiere?

Seeing Q come back alongside Douda is not something we imagined going into this. Heck, remember that there have been a LOT of people over the years who assumed that he died off-screen. This is a major blast from the past, and it’s also easily the sort of thing that could completely upend the world of this show. There’s a lot to wonder about his intentions, about who stands in the way of what we wants, and so much more. We already know more of how Douda tends to operate, at least in recent memory. When you’ve been gone as long as Q has, that tends to raise big-time questions as to what you’ve been up to in the interim.

There unfortunately isn’t TOO much known about episode 2 yet specifically save for the title of “Oh Girl.” There was a preview after episode 1, but it was for the entire season — we did get a sense from watching that there is some danger ahead, but also that some of the younger characters are growing up and have some big decisions on their hands.

In general, we certainly think the foundation has been laid for a great season. This is going to be a story of relationships first and foremost, whether that involve Emmett, Tiff, Kiesha, or some other longtime familiar faces. We’re also hoping that it can be a season with happier moments. Sure, there will be drama, but a lot of these people have gone through a lot. It’s okay to aspire for something different.

