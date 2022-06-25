Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that it can be frustrating when there are long stretches without it on!

After all, think about all of the stuff we’re missing the past few weeks when it comes to spoofs and sketches — the show is sort of our way to laugh at modern-day events, and also be surprised by some off-the-wall things that we never see coming.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to have a chance to check out any of that tonight. There is no new episode on the air and instead, we’ll be waiting until we get around to either September or October to see what’s next. There is no formal premiere date for the new season as of yet, but we hope to find that out in the coming months.

So how much of some of these current events are actually going to be addressed when the show comes back on the air? Well, let’s just say to not get your hopes up. This is a show that has to live in the present in so many different ways, even when it is hard to do that and there isn’t as much spoof-worthy content going on. By the time we get to the fall, a lot of stuff from where we are now will be completely forgotten.

Alongside a premiere date, there are a few other things to look forward to over the next few weeks. Think in terms of some announcement on who the first host of the season will be, plus if there are any new cast members coming on board. We’re hoping at this point that we’ve reached the end of the road of people saying goodbye; we already lost Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. We don’t want to say goodbye to anyone else.

What do you want to see when Saturday Night Live returns to the air?

