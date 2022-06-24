The Boys season 3 episode 7 spoilers: What is Homelander’s next move?

As we start to look towards The Boys season 3 episode 7 next week on Apple TV+, one thing is abundantly clear: There will be violence. Also, Homelander is just waiting to explode on someone/anyone.

At the end of episode 6, Starlight went public with her disdain for him for the first time, while also indicating that Antony Starr’s character is the worst of the worst when it comes to selfish superheroes. This is enough to raise a lot of big questions as to what he will do, especially since he’s noted already that if he can’t be a hero, he has no issue with eventually working his way towards being a villain.

This fear could be present through this season’s penultimate episode, though we do think that there will be an attempt at Vought to do damage control. They could claim that it’s a deep-fake of Starlight and she doesn’t really think this. Or, they could say that she’s betrayed them and/or been brainwashed. We know how that company works with their near-constant spin, and they will probably try to vilify Starlight enough so that Homelander can be their Golden Boy for at least a little while longer.

Now if you’re Starlight, the question then becomes this: How do you spin things back around again? This whole episode could be about dueling images and everyone wanting to come across as the hero in their own way. No matter what happens, the whole idea of The Seven as this stable institution full of beloved heroes feels lost.

