Walker season 2 finale shocker: Who kidnapped Cordell?

Entering tonight’s Walker season 2 finale, most of our attention was really focused around one simple question: How is all this going to end? Given that this is a show that loves its fair share of dramatic twists, we had a feeling the writers had something special cooked-up here.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

At about five minutes left, though, we started to wonder if the story was going in a different direction. We had a few emotional scenes, some closure to the family-feud, and really a chance to reflect on a lot of what transpired throughout the season.

Then, the writers opted to throw a HUGE wrench at us in the closing minutes as Jared Padalecki’s character was kidnapped. Who did this? It’s certainly possible that it’s tied to everything we’ve seen in his recent investigations, or even Cassie’s own past and what she is working on. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Anna Fricke had to say on the subject:

This is something that we’re obviously exploring in Season 3, and our writers’ room is up and running, so we are right in the thick of discussing all of that. I will say that Cordell has gotten too close to something in his investigation, and it’s possible that something unexpected from his past comes back to haunt him.

Of course, we’re excited about this cliffhanger mostly because it presents an opportunity to learn something new about Cordell that we haven’t already — plus, it gives the writers a great hole to try and come out of at some point. If they really wanted to challenge themselves with a significant twist, isn’t it fair to say mission accomplished? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker right now, including more scoop all about the future

What did you think about the events of the Walker season 2 finale on The CW?

Where do you think things will now go from here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







