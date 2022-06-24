Blue Bloods season 13: Will premiere date impact episode count?

If you’re excited to see Blue Bloods season 13 arrive on CBS, you absolutely have an extra reason to be thanks to the premiere date!

Finally, we have learned officially that the Tom Selleck drama is going to be coming back on Friday, October 7, and we’re excited to break down a lot in terms of what’s coming over the next several weeks.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and ask the following: Does this later-than-expected premiere date mean that we’re going to see fewer episodes? Should you be worried about that? If you are, we more than understand, but the answer we would hand down for now is a clear no. We still think we’re getting something in the 20-22 episode range.

As a matter of fact, you could argue that there is a silver lining that comes with the show starting when it is — there will likely be fewer hiatuses over the course of the season. We know that there’s still going to be one for the holidays and during the NCAA Tournament, but we could get some longer stretches elsewhere.

We’ve also noted already that the slightly later premiere date could also be strategic in a number of different ways. Think about it like this: There’s an opportunity here for Blue Bloods to take advantage of when the weather is a little bit colder, which does tend to be an asset when it comes to ratings more often than not. If it helps the show get a season 14 renewal, we’re all about that. (We recognize that it’s really too early to tell on this sort of thing, but we’d be crazy to completely push this idea out of our mind.)

Hopefully, more firm news on Blue Bloods season 13 will emerge when the show starts production a little bit later on in the summer.

Do you think the Blue Bloods season 13 episode count will change based on the premiere date?

Do you think the Blue Bloods season 13 episode count will change based on the premiere date?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments!

