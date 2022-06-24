Buckhead Shore season 1 episode 3 spoilers: What’s next on MTV?

Following the big two-hour premiere tonight on MTV, are you interested in diving more into Buckhead Shore season 1 episode 3? There’s a new episode coming to the network next week, and the plan here seems to be to continue the legacy, exciting legacy established by both Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore. The setting is now Georgia, and the hope is that the cast here will have their own distinct style, look, and feel. We don’t think the folks at the network are looking to just copy a lot of the stuff that you’ve seen before.

So how is the network going to make this show stand out? A lot of it, at the end of the day, is going to be based on the cast and the unique people brought to the table here. They have to stand out and, in the end, we certainly think that they will.

Below, you can check out the full Buckhead Shore season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

Parker’s Exes form an unlikely alliance and confront him about his cheating. Adamo questions his friendship with the other guys, as he opens up about his sexuality.

This is going to be a bit of a journey seeing just how popular this show becomes in the long run. We’d argue that the premiere is somewhat under-the-radar, but coming in hot with two episodes is a wise move. The same probably can be said for airing alongside Jersey Shore Family Vacation, easily still the most popular show on the network. Who would’ve thought that Snooki, JWoww, and so many other cast members would still be so relevant so many years after the fact? Consider that one of many surprises.

