Dynasty season 5 episode 16 spoilers: Fallon and Blake’s plan

Next week, you’re going to have a chance to see Dynasty season 5 episode 16 arrive on The CW. Want to know more about it? Well, it starts with the simple notion of Fallon and Blake coming up with a plot. What in the world could go wrong? Well, in a word, a lot. This is the sort of universe where things could blow up quite simply and easily.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, take a look at the full Dynasty season 5 episode 16 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

THE CARRINGTON WAY – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) come up with a plan to beat Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) strongly advises against it. Dominique (Michael Michele) works hard to keep herself out of the family drama, no matter how much Ben tries to drag her in. Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to push Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) to let him on her FSN show to promote his newest medical find. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to set up Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and he wants no part of it. Alexis seems to have a major change of heart. The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Robbie Countryman (#516). Original airdate 7/1/2022.

As we dive further into the rest of this season, we do have more and more questions as to what the future’s going to hold for this whole family. Can Fallon find some sort of closure in her personal or professional life? We feel like we’ve seen enough of this series to know that stability is not always something that you ever see, but with this being the final batch of episodes, it may be somewhat necessarily to build towards something. Just how many of these people could end up happy?

Related – Check out even more news right now when it comes to Dynasty, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 5 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates we do not want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







