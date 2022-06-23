Bridgerton season 3: Regé-Jean Page denies rumors about return

If you were hoping that Regé-Jean Page was going to be making his grand return to Bridgerton as Simon Basset, we have bad news.

Over the past several days, there has been an influx of rumors out there regarding a potential return for the actor, who was easily the breakout star of season 1 and used that as a launching pad for a lot of other projects. We definitely understand why people want him back, but sometimes, it turns out that an actor hanging out with a friend is just that: An actor hanging out with a friend. We say this because one of the real originating points of this rumor were a number of photos online of Page hanging out with his former co-star Jonathan Bailey.

In a post on Instagram (see below), the actor indicated strongly that he is not coming back to the show, and that some of the tabloids are way off-base with some of their rumors. Alas, we’ll just have to see this world continue without Simon on-screen…

Do we still think there’s a chance he could come back down the road? Personally, we don’t think we could rule it out as a cameo some point FAR down the road. We clearly don’t think it is something that is planned for the time being, but if this show gets to a proper final season, we do tend to think anything could happen. For now, though, Page seems to be happy to tackle a multitude of other projects.

Meanwhile, we know that there’s a lot of Bridgerton coming up in between multiple seasons and some potential off-shoots. Season 2 proved to be immensely popular, reminding us that there’s still plenty of steam left in this franchise.

