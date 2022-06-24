Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? What sort of great stuff can you expect to see in the near future for the James Spader show?

We suppose that the first thing that we really should indicate here is that there are no more episodes planned for the rest of the year. It is very-well possible that this plan could change, but we have to be prepared for an exhausting hiatus. The plan right now is for the series to come back in early 2023, which will likely be the first or second week in January. There isn’t much of a reason, after all, for the network to push the start date any longer than that.

One of the major questions that we have during this hiatus is fundamentally rather simple: What’s going to be happening with some of these former Blacklisters? How many of them are going to be brought back? While we know the general premise of season 10 thanks to the list Marvin left behind with Wujing, no one has confirmed that the entire season will 100% revolve around familiar faces. Will some new Blacklisters be brought into the mix as well?

The other question we of course have pertains to whether or not this is the final season, but it’s hard to have that much in the way of clarity on that. This decision will ultimately be based on whatever the folks at NBC and Sony decide. Hopefully, they make the choice early enough so that there can be proper closure.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 10 when it does premiere?

