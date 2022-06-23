Call the Midwife season 12 filming: How are things on set?

We know that we’re still six months away from the next Call the Midwife Christmas Special and with that, the kick-off to season 12. However, that’s not stopping us from getting as excited as possible in advance! We’re happy to dive into a number of different things related to the show, especially when it comes to the state of production.

So how are things going right now? Quite swimmingly! The series is seemingly past production on the Christmas Special, and instead is embracing the wide range of different climates that come with telling stories year-round. In a post on Facebook, the series notes that they’ve been pleasantly surprised by the warmer temperatures that they have had as of late to work with:

As you know, we regularly feature the changing seasons each year by marking the traditional festivals in our drama. Christmas, Easter, Summer fetes, Autumn fireworks – each one marks another page in the story of our characters through time … This year is no different – and this week has featured a rather lavish outdoor event at Nonnatus House. So imagine how pleased we all were to be greeted by hot sunshine instead of rain!! Like most stalwart Brits, we keep going, whatever the weather – but we admit that being a little hot under the collar is far better for filming than feeling soggy and washed-out!

Filming will be going on for some time still more than likely, and we tend to imagine that this new season (premiering, past the Christmas Special, in early 2023 in the UK) will present you with more of what you love. Watching this show is like getting a comforting hug time and time again. It can make you smile or cry, and no matter what, it is here for you through thick and thin.

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to Call the Midwife season 12?

