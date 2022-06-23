Yellowstone season 5: Is a two-episode premiere set to happen?

We’re thrilled to know now that Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere on Paramount Network come Sunday, November 13. That brings us now to our next order of business: Whether or not we’re going to have a two-episode premiere.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Last season, we were lucky enough to have something in this vein, and it turned out to be a pretty incredible event! After all, the first two episodes turned out to be almost a movie-like event with then running overall for longer than two hours. It kicked off the season in a huge way, and we also know that it delivered some of the best ratings in the history of the Paramount Network.

Want to ensure you don’t miss any Yellowstone video coverage later this year? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! The moment that season 5 premieres, we’re of course going to be back with a review breaking all of it down.

With all of this being said, we’ve yet to hear anything as of yet suggesting that we’re going to be seeing something similar for season 5. Why would Paramount want to steer clear of that this time around? There are a few different reasons, but one of the biggest may be that there’s no real need for them to do this when they are already splitting up their content into two batches of seven episodes. This means that they would only have Yellowstone around for six weeks before going on hiatus if they were to do a two-episode premiere, and we’re not altogether sure that this is something that they want.

It’s always possible that Paramount Network will announce something regarding a two-episode premiere down the road but for now, we wouldn’t count on it. There’s at least still a chance for extended episodes that go beyond the typical runtime.

Related – Check out more news right now on Yellowstone, including other updates on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when the show premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







