MasterChef Junior season 9: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the big finale tonight on Fox, can you expect a MasterChef Junior season 9 renewal? Or, are we getting close to the end?

The first place to start here is pointing out where things stand. For the time being, there is no 100% official renewal for another season. However, that does feel like a foregone conclusion. There is zero reason for the network to want to cancel MasterChef Junior. This is a show that generates solid ratings, especially proportional to its budget. They also having a Gordon Ramsay empire on the network virtually year-round. Why in the world would they want to veer away from that? Here is the simple answer: They wouldn’t.

The fact that this summer’s MasterChef: Back to Win features two former MasterChef Junior contestants is a further reminder that the spin-off is going to be around for a long time. There’s validation here that these young contestants are going on to do bigger and better things in good, and some of them could be successful executive chefs down the road. This allows them to not only develop more experience and technique, but also start to cultivate a brand — that is something really important in this modern-day age of celebrity good. The more people recognize your name, the more they will want to eat at your restaurant years down the road. (For some of these young cooks, that could take decades.)

Provided that we get a season 9, this is the sort of show that could premiere at virtually any moment. Fox can use it as a utility player anytime that they’ve got a hole in their schedule. It has succeeded in so many different timeslots over the years that we don’t think there will be concern in trying to find a proper place for it.

