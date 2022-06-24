The Boys season 3 episode 7 preview: The last before finale

Next week, The Boys season 3 episode 7 is going to face a pretty impossible challenge. How do you match what we just saw on this past episode? We know already that this is not going to be easy in the slightest.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Story-wise, we at least know that we’re in a pretty fascinating spot entering the final two episodes of this season. Homelander has someone to legitimately fear in Soldier Boy, as Jensen Ackles’ character plus a Suped-up Butcher held their own and, at the very least, made him retreat. Still, trying to stop the guy is going to be easier said than done.

New The Boys video! Take a look below to see our full take on the shocking (and emotional?) episode 6. After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reviews of the entirety of this season.

While Soldier Boy, Butcher, and to an extent Hughie may be looking for a physical way to come at Homelander, Starlight is now emerging as a very different sort of adversary. If there is one thing that Homelander loves, it is the near-constant adoration he receives. This is a guy who clearly fancies himself as a god among mere mortals, and she took a major hit at that with her most-recent video message. She could very well keep doing this, but we tend to believe that Vought will continue to do what it can to shield Homelander. We don’t necessarily think it’s because they prefer him by any means; instead, they probably know that protecting him is also protecting them, given that they have mountains of skeletons in their closets.

Since we are so close to the end of the season, it feels almost like a foregone conclusion that whatever happens next week will carry over directly to the finale. Be prepared…

Related – Get more news on The Boys, including more on what Starlight decided

Where do you think we’re going to see things go entering The Boys season 3 episode 7?

Share all of your thoughts now in the comments, and keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







