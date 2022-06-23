Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale: Liam Neeson on Qui-Gon Jinn cameo

Obi-Wan Kenobi went all out with a number of big moments during its season 1 finale, and we also saw a huge cameo from Liam Neeson!

In a way, we’ve anticipated a return for Qui-Gon Jinn for quite some time, as Obi-Wan has been working in some measure to be able to see his former mentor as a Force Ghost. It finally happened in the closing minutes of the finale, and that paves the way for something more in a potential season 2. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, so we will have to wait and see what the future holds.

So why did Neeson come back for this role? Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the Taken actor had to say:

“I certainly didn’t want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn, and I wanted to show my respect for George [Lucas] and that mythical world that he created … Plus, Ewan [McGregor] is a pal, and I loved working with him during The Phantom Menace 25 years ago.”

Neeson first appeared as this character during Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace 25 years ago, so this was clearly a big return for him. Even if we never seen Qui-Gon again, there is something quite beautiful knowing that he can now live with Obi-Wan. The two have forged a connection that is deeper than life and death, and he can serve as a guide in a wide array of different forms.

What did you think about the big return of Liam Neeson during the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale?

