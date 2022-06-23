Blue Bloods season 13 premiere date: Why is it starting so late?

Earlier today CBS revealed the full fall schedule, and there may be a surprise for people excited for Blue Bloods season 13. While the Tom Selleck series is absolutely still coming on this fall, it is a little bit later than a lot of people probably wanted.

To be specific, the date is currently set for Friday, October 7 alongside both SWAT and new drama Fire Country. For those wondering, this is the latest Blue Bloods premiere date ever, excluding season 11 which was impacted by the global health crisis. Last year, the show started up on October 1; before season 11, there wasn’t a year where it premiered after September.

So why the later start here? There are a couple of potential reasons for it. We think that in general, CBS is getting increasingly wary about premiering Friday shows too early, when a lot of viewers and families may be outdoors doing a number of other things. Meanwhile, they may also be considering the time needed to get a new show in Fire Country ready. It is going to have a pretty complicated summer, given that star Max Thieriot is juggling both it and his role in the Paramount+ show SEAL Team. Its shooting dates could have an impact on everything.

For now, we wouldn’t be too concerned that the later start could have an adverse impact on the Blue Bloods season 13 episode count. We’re confident that there will be at least 20 installments this time, just like we got back in season 12. We’d love to see the number get back up to 22 again, but we don’t want to express confidence in that until we actually see it happen.

Hopefully, there will be more news to share on the series in the coming weeks. For now, head over here to read up on everything we know at present.

