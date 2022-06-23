Survivor 43 premiere date news, plus multiple extended episodes ahead!

There’s a handful of exciting headlines to report today when it comes to Survivor 43, and it goes beyond just the premiere date.

Of course, let’s start off with this in the event you haven’t heard already. The new season of the reality juggernaut is officially going to be premiering on Wednesday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will be doing so with a two-hour premiere. We’re all for CBS giving us as much of the game as possible early on, as there are always a wide array of contestants who, to be frank, we barely get to know. More time changes that, and hopefully it’s spent on the people rather than more crazy twists.

This isn’t the only extended episode confirmed for the upcoming season, as the network has also revealed that on September 28, you are going to get a 90-minute episode of both this show and also The Amazing Race. It’s hard to think historically for a show that has been on for over two decades, but this is the most Survivor content we can remember ever getting this early in the season. Our hope is that this is setting the stage for a lot of other great stuff we’re going to be getting a little bit later on down the road.

Hopefully, a cast reveal will be coming either at the end of August or the start of September; there probably won’t be anything fundamentally different about it versus the past two seasons. We get a sense that CBS is going to go once again with all-new players and probably three tribes, as they’ve figured out that this is one of the best ways to have everyone stand out. It’s harder to do two tribes of nine early on since you have a gender imbalance; meanwhile, 20 players is often a little bit much for a season of this length.

