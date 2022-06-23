NCIS season 20 premiere date: It’s earlier than expected!

Today, NCIS season 20 was officially handed a premiere date, and our immediate reaction to it is nothing other than joy.

Why is that? Let’s just say that it is a good seven days earlier than we planned. Our initial hope was that it was going to be back on Monday, September 26; instead, we’re going to see the crime drama back on September 19, and there are multiple reasons to be excited.

Let’s start off with a fun bit of trivia — this is the earliest that a season of NCIS has premiered since season 4, which was all the way back in 2006! Back then, modern-day things like streaming services and Twitter were virtual unknowns. It’s crazy how much the TV world has changed since then. This earlier premiere date is due in part to the way that several dates fell on the fall schedule, and it is in line with what Fox is also doing in a few months.

We do also wonder if the show premiering earlier raises the odds for more episodes — we wrote recently there’s a case to be made for going back to 24, which is what the show had prior to the onset of the global health crisis. Last season had 21, and we tend to believe personally that we’ll get at least 22. It could be a long time before we get more confirmation as to what is being planned here, so we don’t want to guarantee anything.

Given the way that season 19 ended, we do feel pretty confident in saying that a LOT of people are going to be eager to get season 20 as soon as possible. This helps to better make that happen.

What do you think about the NCIS season 20 premiere date at CBS?

