NCIS season 20 premiere date: How many episodes will we get in 2022?

While there is no firm premiere date as of yet, it is very-much clear that NCIS season 20 is going to be launching on CBS this fall.

Now that we’ve said that, there’s absolutely another fascinating question to ponder over here: How many episodes are going to be getting the rest of the year. Is there a lot to look forward to until we get around to the holiday season?

The good news is that with the way that CBS tends to release episodes, there’s a LOT of good stuff in the reasonably-near future. Provided that season 20 starts off near the end of September, we should be able to get nine or ten episodes in by mid-December, which is when the last installment of 2022 will air. We saw nine episodes last season before the holiday break; before the global health crisis kicked off, we had ten. We don’t imagine that things are going to change that much for season 20.

From this vantage point, the question we are more intrigued about is whether or not we’re going to get some epic holiday special this year. That didn’t happen in season 19 and we’d like to see that tradition return. After all, who doesn’t want to see how Alden Parker and Jessica Knight ring in the season? Because we have some new characters, there are more ways for it to stand out.

Hopefully, we will get a formal season 20 premiere date at some point over the next couple of weeks.

How many different episodes do you think we’ll get on NCIS season 20 this fall?

