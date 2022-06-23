Big Brother 24 finale date announced: What does it mean?

Today, CBS officially unveiled the finale date for Big Brother 24 — and it comes with some surprises!

Let’s start first with the date itself of Sunday, September 25. After years of airing on Wednesdays alongside Survivor, this is a pretty significant shift for the reality series and one we tend to think could be a good one. Since there are no other CBS fall premieres on that night, we could get a proper two-hour finale (or so we hope). Of course, the twist here is that it could end up being delayed in some markets due to NFL football … so you’re really going to want to stay off Twitter in certain parts of the country.

This finale date also means that this season is only 82 days long, which makes it the shortest season of the show since Big Brother 14 a full decade ago. To us personally, this isn’t a bad thing. Some of the longer seasons drag significantly, especially once you get to the very end of the year. We’re also going to have live feeds for the entirety of it; up until a few years ago, we tended to miss out on a full week of gameplay until the feeds came on.

One thing we really hope is changed with the slightly-shorter season is less time with the final four and three houseguests in the house by themselves. It’s boring at that point! We’re an advocate for keeping as many players around for as long as possible, especially since it will add to the drama and excitement of the game. We also don’t need to watch three players waffling over what they want to do for three days on end.

