Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Is there any hope for season 5?

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? We know that last week ended in such a powerful way; yet, you can argue that there was room for more stories. Caroline had just shown up to be headmistress!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to step in and take on the role of “bearer of bad news.” If you did not know already, last week was the series finale for the Danielle Rose Russell series. While it would be fun to see it find life again someday, there are no plans for a season 5 at the network or elsewhere. At least executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews learned far enough in advance that this could be the final season that they were able to put together a worthy end. This is likely a big part of the reason why we had closure with both Klaus and also Caroline turning up.

The end of Legacies does come as the end of an era, as for the first time, there are no shows currently planned within the extended Vampire Diaries universe. That’s a tough pill to swallow, but Plec has said that there is still a chance the franchise comes back. We’d say you’re probably going to be waiting a long time, though, to get further news on that; we almost wonder if The CW would even be the right home for another show. At this point, we wonder if the series moves over to HBO Max where it can become a little more extreme and pick up a larger streaming audience. This is something that worked with Gossip Girl, and we absolutely tend to think that it could also work here.

For now, though, we’ll carry with us the fond memories of Hope, Lizzie, and all of the other great characters we met on Legacies over the years. The show managed to be fun, emotional, and imaginative — shockingly, sometimes it’d be all three in the span of just a few minutes.

