Legacies series finale: Could there be more spin-offs, other shows?

It’s true that tonight does mark the Legacies series finale, but is this truly going to be the end of this entire world? We know that The Vampire Diaries is a long and proud franchise, and in one way or another it’s been around for well over a decade. This fall will be the first time since the premiere of the original show that there is no vampire drama on a CW schedule, and that absolutely a difficult pill to swallow.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Now that we’ve said that, of course we want to look ahead! The cancellation of Legacies, while understood by many to be a possibility, was still reasonably sudden. What we mean by that is that there wasn’t much time over the past year to think of another spin-off/potential show set in this universe. This doesn’t mean, though, that the franchise is 100% done.

In a thread on Twitter today, executive producer Julie Plec noted that this was a farewell to the universe “for now, but not forever. If you’ve learned one thing from this franchise, no one’s ever really gone for good.”

With this in mind, we’re of course curious to see if another show ends up getting developed at The CW down the road, or if not here, perhaps HBO Max. Gossip Girl is a great blueprint to follow in terms of a CW property finding a new life elsewhere with a different coat of paint. It could also allow the story to be more edgy than anything that we’ve seen on broadcast TV.

For the time being, we’re prepared to just enjoy the finale … but we’re still ready for whenever the powers that be decide to give us a little bit of something more.

Related – Get more coverage of the Legacies series finale

Do you want to see another spin-off or offshoot following the Legacies series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more news that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

So…farewell to the #TVDU for now, but not forever. If you've learned one thing from this franchise, no one's ever really gone for good. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) June 16, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







