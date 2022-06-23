The Boys season 3 episode 6 spoilers: It’s more than just shock value

We know that The Boys season 3 episode 6 is probably one of the most-anticipated installments of the show ever, and we honestly understand why. Just remember some of the content that is being packed into this episode! You’re going to see a lot of superheroes doing particularly obscene things to one another, and it’s hard to even describe some of it in words.

With all of that said, it’s also important to note that this isn’t all this episode is going to be. There is an emotional core here, and the episode is meant to make you feel something more than just pure OMG shock with your jaw on the ground.

In order to get a good sense of it, why not hear from the boss himself? Here is some of what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“It’s a huge episode for a lot of reasons, not just because there’s a massive superhero [‘love’ scene] … We really wanted to give it major turns and majors reveals because we didn’t want it to just be like [a different sort of late-night entertainment]. We wanted it to be like, ‘OK, oh wow, this is an event for several reasons.’”

Given that The Boys is a show that loves to push the limit, we can’t be shocked by what we’re about to see at all. The creative challenge for the show after the fact is going to be how to top this — do you even try? We’d argue no, mostly because the real reason for its success lies with the characters. We’re sure that there will be a lot of headlines in the aftermath of this hour, but the explicit content isn’t going to be why people stick around long-term.

How crazy do you think things will be entering The Boys season 3 episode 6?

