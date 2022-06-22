The Mandalorian season 3: Why no tease in Obi-Wan Kenobi finale?

Today Disney+ unveiled the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale for all of us to see, and of course the story was nothing short of thrilling.

Yet, there was also a part of us wondering this very simple question after the fact: Why didn’t we get anything on The Mandalorian season 3? What about Andor? Why no post-credit scene or any other reveal?

We think that on some level, it was fair to expect something big to be dropped, largely because The Mandalorian season 2 finale revealed The Book of Boba Fett. Meanwhile, the Boba Fett finale (and really the last few episodes) contained all sorts of teases for The Mandalorian season 3.

Well, there’s a big difference between those two shows teasing each other and Obi-Wan Kenobi turning into its own post-credits hype machine. The timeline is an import consideration. While the story of Andor is set reasonably closed to what we’ve just watched, it’s not directly connected when it comes to the story. Throwing it in would feel like Disney shoehorning something into an episode; trying to hype The Mandalorian would be even worse, given that there are three whole movies separating where we are now with Obi-Wan to what’s going on with Mando and Grogu.

If Disney was desperate for viewership/subscriptions, maybe they wouldn’t care about any of this and would have hyped these shows up anyway. However, we don’t think they are desperate. They’ve got a rapidly-growing service and honestly, viewers will come back aplenty for those two shows. Andor is a little more of a risk given so much of it is tied to Rogue One, but both of them are almost sure to be big players without obvious cross-promotion.

