Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Lucasfilm president on potential future

Is there going to be an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 down the road on Disney+? We absolutely know that we want to see it happen. However, nothing is altogether guaranteed on that particular subject.

In terms of the show’s performance, it’s absolutely a sure thing that the streaming service would want more. This wasn’t pitched to be anything more than a one-season event, but they had to know that it was going to be extremely popular … right? That is really the only thing that makes sense.

At this point, the #1 thing that will ensure a season 2 renewal is if the folks behind the scenes figure out the right story. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had to say:

“If there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us … And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it’s answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

If the story ends up being right, we absolutely can see it coming back … but this is not an altogether easy thing to piece together. We’ve advocated before that a season 2 should be a story separate from the Skywalker saga, especially since it’s going to be hard to avoid messing with canon otherwise.

