American Horror Story season 11: When will we get first trailer?

Do we now have an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date over at FX? We’d love to — heck, at this point we’d settle for almost anything.

Unfortunately, so far there’s been a lot of radio silence on the part of the network. We recently got a first-look poster for American Horror Stories season 2 but for now, that is more or less it.

When it comes now to the future of American Horror Story, the first order of business is to learn about the theme. That’s something we hope emerges in the next month or two. To go along with that, we’re crossing our fingers for an official cast list.

So what about a trailer? Presuming that the season comes out in September or October, early September is probably the earliest we can expect something. We’d be shocked, though, if FX puts out anything official longer than two weeks before the start of the season. Over the years, they’ve been more secretive about this franchise than most others; there was even that one season of Horror Story in Roanoke where they shared nothing about what to expect in advance. This trend will probably remain to some extent, but we think they’re going to want to get people marginally hyped in advance. Given how much competition there now is across the TV landscape, nobody on cable really has the luxury of being extremely-cryptic in terms of what they are bringing to the table.

