American Horror Stories season 2 poster: Someone is watching…

While you wait for the launch of American Horror Stories season 2 on Hulu next month, prepare to get freaked out in advance.

Below, you can see a new poster for the anthology, one that features some big-eyed, doll-like figures who are clearly watching someone. So who is it?

Watch our American Horror Story: Double Feature finale review! There is a lot of big stuff below that is worth diving into.

It’s pretty clear at this point that these characters probably factor into at least one of the upcoming stories; remember that this show (unlike American Horror Story proper) does not have an overall arc that lasts for a full season. Each episode is largely its own thing, or at least that’s how it is supposed to be. There’s no denying that season 1 of Horror Stories got a little too reliant on Murder House, even if it’s an iconic part of the franchise.

Our hope is that season 2 gets a little more experimental and relies less on some common horror-movie tropes or predictable villains. It does feel like there’s a ton of potential for a show like this, but it’s all really tied to the individual scripts. Story matters here more than in some long-form series where you have time to get invested in the characters.

Horror Stories season 2 premieres on Hulu come July 21; meanwhile, the flagship show hopefully will come to FX later this year. Right now, the network is keeping the cards there pretty close to the vest.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Stories season 2 on Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments!

Somebody’s watching you. FX’s American Horror Stories Season 2 drops 7/21 only on @Hulu pic.twitter.com/Wfg0NkZ1um — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 21, 2022

