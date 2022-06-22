The Amazing Race Canada 8: A premiere date & Big Brother Canada alum!

If you have been hoping to get an Amazing Race Canada season 8 premiere date over at CTV, consider this your dream come true!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that the new season is coming on Tuesday, July 5 on the network. This has been a long time coming, as this is the first season of the franchise since the global health crisis. Like a lot of shows out there it faced significant hurdles and roadblocks (pun intended) before getting back on TV.

If you haven’t seen the Canadian version of the franchise, here is us saying that 100% you should. It does a lot of wonderful stuff, whether it be highlighting the culture of the places it visits to creating some awesome tasks for all of the different teams. We’ve felt in the past that they’ve done an even better job at designing legs than the American version, which sometimes feel a little hollow and cheap insofar as content goes. We know there’s a competitive group of racers set to compete, and of course we’re excited to see what is going to happen here.

One particular racer is going to immediately catch your eye here in Tychon Carter-Newman, the winner of Big Brother Canada season 9. This is a guy who played a really incredible game on that show, and he’s not the first alumni to make the jump over here. If you remember, Jillian & Emmett from the first season of the show appeared in the past. Here, Tychon is going to be on the race with his dad, so there’s a very different element from what we’ve seen in the past that we are excited to check out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race Canada right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race Canada season 8?

Are you glad that the show is coming back so soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CTV.)

On your marks and get set – it's go time! A new season of The #AmazingRaceCanada is coming Tuesday, July 5th, only on @CTV! pic.twitter.com/NlJERlyz1J — The Amazing Race Canada on CTV (@AmazingRaceCDA) June 22, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







