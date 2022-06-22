Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, June 22?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Will Chicago Fire and Chicago PD also be joining it as a part of the lineup?

We do, of course, remain very-much excited to see what the future holds for all of these shows on the aforementioned network; unfortunately, we just won’t have an opportunity to see the future play out tonight. There is still a hiatus that will last until the fall, and none of these shows are currently on the air. With that, the wait continues and we just have to keep hoping that everyone out there is the patient type.

So when will you have a chance to see all of these shows back? Think the end of September most likely and from the get-go, they will have an opportunity to take on some big stuff. When it comes to Chicago Med, for example, we’ll see more of the aftermath of what happened with the fire in Will’s building. Meanwhile, over on Chicago Fire we will learn what happens to Stella and Severide after that cliffhanger. Finally, Chicago PD is going to have us a chance to see how Vought is recovering from what happened to Anna.

There’s a good chance that at least some details for all three of these shows will be unearthed in the weeks ahead, but we don’t think that NBC is out to really rush anything along here. Given that the entire One Chicago lineup is among the best in TV, we do tend to imagine that viewers are going to check out the shows here no matter what happens.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that every one of them lives up to the expectations that are out there; also, that we end up seeing them go in some pretty interesting/unexpected directions.

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when these shows come on the air?

