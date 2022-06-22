Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The train vision and what’s next

Following the big episode tonight, are you curious to learn more about Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 4? Well, let’s just say there’s still a lot of danger for not just Kamala Khan, but also everyone close to her.

First and foremost, we should say that emotionally, the character is in a really tough position right now. Her brother’s wedding ended up being far from what anyone had hoped, and she can’t be honest with her parents as to what is really going on. The train vision she saw when Najma tried to grab Kamala’s bangle is important, and it signals potentially her next big step in her journey to superhero. Will she got to Karachi with her mother? That’s one of the things that was asked of her in the closing minutes.

Of course, we want to see a lot of this assessed in a big way during this episode, but there are also a lot of other big events we can’t forget about here along the way. Take, for example, getting an opportunity to keep seeing some relationships develop. Bruno seems to be torn between staying in Jersey City long-term and heading off to Cal Tech; he knows what may be best for him professionally, but that isn’t necessarily what his heart is telling him to do. All of this is complicated, especially given that he is so young and that leaves him with a lot of big questions and decisions that he needs to make.

Also, Kamala probably needs to spend some time with Nakia after she feels out of the loop when it comes to her big secret. We absolutely get why she hasn’t said anything about her powers to her, but that doesn’t change anything on Nakia’s end.

