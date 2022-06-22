Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale: Is Reva still alive?

The Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale brought a ton of action and drama to the table, and also answered a long-burning question for a lot of people. Did Reva actually survive everything that we saw?

The short answer to this question was yes, but we do have to admit that we were pretty darn surprised by a lot of it. First of all, Reva somehow got to Luke and Owen despite being mortally wounded by Vader. From there, she came very close to getting everything that she wanted. She had a prime opportunity to kill Luke Skywalker and in doing that, manage to completely destroy the remainder of Star Wars lore forever.

However, Reva made a different choice. She recognized that killing Luke would turn her into Vader, and she didn't want to be the same thing that she previously claimed she wanted to avoid. She has an opportunity now for redemption, given that she was able to seemingly leave Tatooine on her own accord — and without her lightsaber.

However, Reva made a different choice. She recognized that killing Luke would turn her into Vader, and she didn’t want to be the same thing that she previously claimed she wanted to avoid. She has an opportunity now for redemption, given that she was able to seemingly leave Tatooine on her own accord — and without her lightsaber.

So what becomes of her now? The character doesn’t make an appearance in any of the upcoming movies, but that doesn’t mean she loses all sense of importance. She could still prove useful to Obi-Wan, or potentially have an adventure of her own. The most important thing here is that the character is still alive for a reason; we just have to see what said reason in.

