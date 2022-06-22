Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 6 (finale): Qui-Gon Jinn returns!

The Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale has now officially come and gone, and it did so with a rather fantastic cameo from Qui-Gon Jinn. The character is back!

Based on what we had seen through the first several episodes of the show, we felt reasonably confident that Liam Neeson was going to be coming on board the series in some form. It was mostly a question of how it was going to happen and/or how it would shape the future of the story, and we were thrilled to get some answers in regards to that.

Qui-Gon made his Force-Ghost appearance at the end of the finale, right when Obi-Wan discovered another sense of peace. He made the active decision to let Vader live, knowing that this in itself could be a form of suffering. Meanwhile, he managed to protect both Luke and Leia, and showed Reva along the way that there was another way that she could live.

The appearance from Qui-Gon could at least be a good way to bring Ewan McGregor’s character into his next chapter, whatever that may be. There is no season 2 renewal and yet, it does feel like one is likely. we don’t think that Obi-Wan needs to be in hiding anymore, and there are so many different people all across the board he could help in some shape or form. It really just comes down to how he wants to help, and what the best opportunity is for that to transpire.

